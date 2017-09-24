Welcome to The Times' weekly NFL round up. If the opening game of Week 3 is any indication, it is likely to be a full day of protests by players following President Trump's controversial comments.
The protests, which had largely died down in the NFL, come in the wake of Trump’s comments at a political rally Friday, when he challenged NFL owners to fire any player who didn’t stand for the anthem.
Here's what you need to know:
- Nine NFL games kicked off at 10 a.m. PST, with another four shceduled for around 1 p.m. and one night game.
- Players from both the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars knelt during the national anthem before kickoff of their game in London. Those who didn’t linked arms in solidarity.
- Trump's pregame tweets urged fans to boycott NFL games if protests continue.
- The Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:25 p.m.
NFL protests: Images from sidelines during national anthem
There was a mix of locking arms and kneeling during the singing of the national anthem before Sunday's NFL games, in the wake of recent comments by President Trump that league owners should fire players who Trump feels aren't showing respect to "our Flag & Country."
The majority of the players, including stars such as the Houston Texans' J.J. Watt and the New England Patriots' Tom Brady, locked arms with their teammates. A handful of players around the league also took a knee during the anthem.
The Pittsburgh Steelers decided as a team to not come out of their locker room during the anthem. Coach Mike Tomlin attributed that decision to not wanting to play politics with the anthem.
Left tackle Anthony Villanueva, an Army veteran, did exit the locker room and stood in the tunnel during the national anthem.
In Detroit, the singer of the national anthem, Rico Lavelle, took a knee at the very end of the song.