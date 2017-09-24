There was a mix of locking arms and kneeling during the singing of the national anthem before Sunday's NFL games, in the wake of recent comments by President Trump that league owners should fire players who Trump feels aren't showing respect to "our Flag & Country."

The majority of the players, including stars such as the Houston Texans' J.J. Watt and the New England Patriots' Tom Brady, locked arms with their teammates. A handful of players around the league also took a knee during the anthem.

The Pittsburgh Steelers decided as a team to not come out of their locker room during the anthem. Coach Mike Tomlin attributed that decision to not wanting to play politics with the anthem.

Left tackle Anthony Villanueva, an Army veteran, did exit the locker room and stood in the tunnel during the national anthem.

In Detroit, the singer of the national anthem, Rico Lavelle, took a knee at the very end of the song.