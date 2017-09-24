Welcome to The Times' weekly NFL round up. If the opening game of Week 3 is any indication, it is likely to be a full day of protests by players following President Trump's controversial comments.
The protests, which had largely died down in the NFL, come in the wake of Trump’s comments at a political rally Friday, when he challenged NFL owners to fire any player who didn’t stand for the anthem.
Here's what you need to know:
- More than 100 players knelt or sat in protest this morning
- Nine NFL games kicked off at 10 a.m. PST, with another four shceduled for around 1 p.m. and one night game.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers decided as a team to not come out of their locker room
- Players from both the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars knelt during the national anthem before kickoff of their game in London. Those who didn’t linked arms in solidarity.
- Trump's pregame tweets urged fans to boycott games | His followup tweet supported locking arms, but not kneeling
- The Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:25 p.m.
- See photos of protests from around the league.
Oh, no! Bears player celebrates too early and blows a touchdown return in insane end to first half
|Matt Wilhalme
No. Don't do that. Stop. Too late.
Ah, the old celebrating-too-early-and-blowing-a-touchdown-return play.
The Chicago Bears nearly stole a touchdown from the Pittsburgh Steelers before halftime on a blocked kick returned for a touchdown.
But stop me if you've heard this one before: Bears cornerback Marcus Cooper, who came up with the ball after the block, slowed down and lost the ball before he crossed the plane into the end zone.
The play prompted a lengthy official review before it was ruled an illegally batted ball and play resumed with the Bears on the 1-yard line and no time left on the clock.
The Steelers had already retired to the locker room while officials debated the call on the field, and the players had to jog out to the field for the final two plays.
The first was ruled a false start. On the second play, Connar Barth made a 24-yard field goal to give the Bears a 17-14 lead over the Steelers at halftime.