Oh, no! Bears player celebrates too early and blows a touchdown return in insane end to first half

No. Don't do that. Stop. Too late.

Ah, the old celebrating-too-early-and-blowing-a-touchdown-return play.

The Chicago Bears nearly stole a touchdown from the Pittsburgh Steelers before halftime on a blocked kick returned for a touchdown.

But stop me if you've heard this one before: Bears cornerback Marcus Cooper, who came up with the ball after the block, slowed down and lost the ball before he crossed the plane into the end zone.

The play prompted a lengthy official review before it was ruled an illegally batted ball and play resumed with the Bears on the 1-yard line and no time left on the clock.

The Steelers had already retired to the locker room while officials debated the call on the field, and the players had to jog out to the field for the final two plays.

The first was ruled a false start. On the second play, Connar Barth made a 24-yard field goal to give the Bears a 17-14 lead over the Steelers at halftime.