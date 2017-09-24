Welcome to The Times' weekly NFL round up. If the opening game of Week 3 is any indication, it is likely to be a full day of protests by players following President Trump's controversial comments.
The protests, which had largely died down in the NFL, come in the wake of Trump’s comments at a political rally Friday, when he challenged NFL owners to fire any player who didn’t stand for the anthem.
Here's what you need to know:
- More than 100 players knelt or sat in protest this morning
- Nine NFL games kicked off at 10 a.m. PST, with another four shceduled for around 1 p.m. and one night game.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers decided as a team to not come out of their locker room
- Players from both the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars knelt during the national anthem before kickoff of their game in London. Those who didn’t linked arms in solidarity.
- Trump's pregame tweets urged fans to boycott games | His followup tweet supported locking arms, but not kneeling
- The Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:25 p.m.
- See photos of protests from around the league.
President Trump boasts Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins will visit White House
Though President Trump has rescinded his offer to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors to visit the White House, the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins will make the traditional trip to Washington.
Trump announced the Penguins' visit on Twitter between tweets about NFL player protests on Sunday afternoon.
The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots made their visit to the White House in April, although star quarterback and Trump supporter Tom Brady wasn't in attendance.
The World Series champion Chicago Cubs actually pushed up their White House trip to January they could meet with then-President Obama. The Cubs made a second visit to D.C. in June to meet with Trump.
However, the 2017 NCAA champion North Carolina men's basketball team announced Saturday they will not meet with Trump.
"We are not going to the White House this year, The team was fine with going, but we could not find a date that worked for both the basketball team and the White House," the team said in a statement.