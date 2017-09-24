Welcome to The Times' weekly NFL round up. If the opening game of Week 3 is any indication, it is likely to be a full day of protests by players following President Trump's controversial comments.
The protests, which had largely died down in the NFL, come in the wake of Trump’s comments at a political rally Friday, when he challenged NFL owners to fire any player who didn’t stand for the anthem.
Here's what you need to know:
- Nine NFL games kicked off at 10 a.m. PST, with another four shceduled for around 1 p.m. and one night game.
- Players from both the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars knelt during the national anthem before kickoff of their game in London. Those who didn’t linked arms in solidarity.
- Trump's pregame tweets urged fans to boycott NFL games if protests continue.
- The Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:25 p.m.
- See photos of protests from around the league.
Texans' Clowney lives on the edge after Gronk spike on touchdown recovery
|Matt Wilhalme
Jadeveon Clowney isn't messing around with the New England Patriots.
The Houston Texans defensive end picked up a Tom Brady fumble during the second quarter of a game in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday afternoon and returned it for a touchdown.
After strolling into the end zone, Clowney performed Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski's signature celebration, the "Gronk Spike."
Poking the bear, the Texans haven't beat the Patriots since 2010.
But Clowney does deserve a bit of forgiveness for his disrespect, after spending most of his career injured, the score was his first NFL touchdown.
The former No. 1 overall pick didn't record a touchdown in college at South Carolina either.