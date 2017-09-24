COMPANY TOWN
Is Disney paying its share in Anaheim?
Sports

Welcome to The Times' weekly NFL round up. If the opening game of Week 3 is any indication, it is likely to be a full day of protests by players following President Trump's controversial comments.

The protests, which had largely died down in the NFL, come in the wake of Trump’s comments at a political rally Friday, when he challenged NFL owners to fire any player who didn’t stand for the anthem.

Here's what you need to know:

Notes

Texans' Clowney lives on the edge after Gronk spike on touchdown recovery

Matt Wilhalme

Jadeveon Clowney isn't messing around with the New England Patriots.

The Houston Texans defensive end picked up a Tom Brady fumble during the second quarter of a game in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday afternoon and returned it for a touchdown.

After strolling into the end zone, Clowney performed Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski's signature celebration, the "Gronk Spike."

Poking the bear, the Texans haven't beat the Patriots since 2010.

But Clowney does deserve a bit of forgiveness for his disrespect, after spending most of his career injured, the score was his first NFL touchdown. 

The former No. 1 overall pick didn't record a touchdown in college at South Carolina either.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World