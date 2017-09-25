Welcome to The Times' weekly NFL round up. If the opening game of Week 3 is any indication, it is likely to be a full day of protests by players following President Trump's controversial comments.
The protests, which had largely died down in the NFL, come in the wake of Trump’s comments at a political rally Friday, when he challenged NFL owners to fire any player who didn’t stand for the anthem.
Here's what you need to know:
- More than 100 players knelt or sat in protest this morning
- Nine NFL games kicked off at 10 a.m. PST, with another four shceduled for around 1 p.m. and one night game.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers decided as a team to not come out of their locker room
- Players from both the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars knelt during the national anthem before kickoff of their game in London. Those who didn’t linked arms in solidarity.
- Trump's pregame tweets urged fans to boycott games | His followup tweet supported locking arms, but not kneeling
- The Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:25 p.m.
- See photos of protests from around the league.
Tom Brady on Trump's remarks about NFL protesters: 'I certainly disagree with what he said'
|Chuck Schilken
During a radio interview Monday morning, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady addressed President Trump's controversial comments about NFL players protesting during the national anthem.
"I certainly disagree with what he said," Brady said on WEEI in Boston. "I thought it was just divisive."
During a political rally in Alabama on Friday night, Trump challenged NFL owners to fire players who refuse to stand for the anthem. The number of players who protested in some form multiplied from just a handful in previous weeks to 200-plus this weekend.
Brady stood with one hand over his heart and the other arm linked with teammates in a show of unity while the "Star-Spangled Banner" played before the Patriots' game against the Houston Texans.
"I just want to support my teammates. I'm never one that says, 'Oh, that's wrong or that's right,' " said Brady, a longtime friend of Trump's. "But I do believe in what I believe in, and I believe in bringing people together and respect and love and trust. Those are the values that my parents instilled in me and that's how I try to live every day.
"I've been blessed to be in a locker room with guys from all over the United States over the course of my career. Some of my great friends are from Florida, Virginia, New York, Montana, Colorado, Texas. I think one thing about football is that it brings so many guys together, guys that you would never have the opportunity to be around, whether it was in college and all the way into the pros. We're all different. We're all unique. That's what makes us all so special."