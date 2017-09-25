Tom Brady on Trump's remarks about NFL protesters: 'I certainly disagree with what he said'

During a radio interview Monday morning, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady addressed President Trump's controversial comments about NFL players protesting during the national anthem.

"I certainly disagree with what he said," Brady said on WEEI in Boston. "I thought it was just divisive."

During a political rally in Alabama on Friday night, Trump challenged NFL owners to fire players who refuse to stand for the anthem. The number of players who protested in some form multiplied from just a handful in previous weeks to 200-plus this weekend.

Brady stood with one hand over his heart and the other arm linked with teammates in a show of unity while the "Star-Spangled Banner" played before the Patriots' game against the Houston Texans.

"I just want to support my teammates. I'm never one that says, 'Oh, that's wrong or that's right,' " said Brady, a longtime friend of Trump's. "But I do believe in what I believe in, and I believe in bringing people together and respect and love and trust. Those are the values that my parents instilled in me and that's how I try to live every day.

"I've been blessed to be in a locker room with guys from all over the United States over the course of my career. Some of my great friends are from Florida, Virginia, New York, Montana, Colorado, Texas. I think one thing about football is that it brings so many guys together, guys that you would never have the opportunity to be around, whether it was in college and all the way into the pros. We're all different. We're all unique. That's what makes us all so special."