Treasury secretary tells NFL players to do free speech on their own time

The battle between President Trump and the National Football League is as much a referendum on free speech as it is about how one should honor their country.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin weighed in Sunday with his interpretation of the 1st Amendment and where it applies.

Mnuchin suggested on ABC's “This Week” that NFL players have “the right to have the 1st Amendment off the field. … They can do free speech on their own time.”

In fact, contract law, in which a participant willingly enters into an agreement, does supersede constitutional law. However, the collective bargaining agreement between the players and the league does not address standing or kneeling during the national anthem.

“The president was trying to unify the country because the national anthem is about unification,” Mnuchin said.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance) took issue with Mnuchin’s comments on his personal Twitter account.

“I am beginning to think that in govt, you are stupid as a rock,” Lieu wrote. “US Constitution also applies to NFL players. Get it?”