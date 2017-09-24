Welcome to The Times' weekly NFL round up. If the opening game of Week 3 is any indication, it is likely to be a full day of protests by players following President Trump's controversial comments.
The protests, which had largely died down in the NFL, come in the wake of Trump’s comments at a political rally Friday, when he challenged NFL owners to fire any player who didn’t stand for the anthem.
Here's what you need to know:
- Nine NFL games kicked off at 10 a.m. PST, with another four shceduled for around 1 p.m. and one night game.
- Players from both the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars knelt during the national anthem before kickoff of their game in London. Those who didn’t linked arms in solidarity.
- Trump's pregame tweets urged fans to boycott NFL games if protests continue.
- The Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:25 p.m.
Treasury secretary tells NFL players to do free speech on their own time
|John Cherwa
The battle between President Trump and the National Football League is as much a referendum on free speech as it is about how one should honor their country.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin weighed in Sunday with his interpretation of the 1st Amendment and where it applies.
Mnuchin suggested on ABC's “This Week” that NFL players have “the right to have the 1st Amendment off the field. … They can do free speech on their own time.”
In fact, contract law, in which a participant willingly enters into an agreement, does supersede constitutional law. However, the collective bargaining agreement between the players and the league does not address standing or kneeling during the national anthem.
“The president was trying to unify the country because the national anthem is about unification,” Mnuchin said.
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance) took issue with Mnuchin’s comments on his personal Twitter account.
“I am beginning to think that in govt, you are stupid as a rock,” Lieu wrote. “US Constitution also applies to NFL players. Get it?”