Welcome to The Times' weekly NFL round up. If the opening game of Week 3 is any indication, it is likely to be a full day of protests by players following President Trump's controversial comments.
The protests, which had largely died down in the NFL, come in the wake of Trump’s comments at a political rally Friday, when he challenged NFL owners to fire any player who didn’t stand for the anthem.
Here's what you need to know:
- More than 100 players knelt or sat in protest on Sunday
- Trump continued to tweet about the issue Monday morning
- Patriots quarterback Tom Brady called Trump's comments "divisive"
- The Pittsburgh Steelers decided as a team to not come out of their locker room
- Players from both the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars knelt during the national anthem before kickoff of their game in London. Those who didn’t linked arms in solidarity.
- Trump's pregame tweets urged fans to boycott games | His followup tweet supported locking arms, but not kneeling
- See photos of protests from around the league.
Trump continues to tweet about NFL protests on Monday morning
|Associated Press
President Trump said Monday his criticism of football players who kneel during the national anthem “has nothing to do with race.”
The president said on Twitter that the issue is “about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!”
The president tweeted that many people “booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total). These are fans who demand respect for our Flag!”
He also pointed with pride to his supporters among NASCAR fans and owners, writing, “They won't put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag - they said it loud and clear!” Some NASCAR owners said over the weekend they would fire employees who protest the national anthem.
About football 200 players decided to stand, kneel or raise their fists during the national anthem at NFL games on Sunday in response to Trump's calls for players to be fired.