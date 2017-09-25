Sports

Welcome to The Times' weekly NFL round up. If the opening game of Week 3 is any indication, it is likely to be a full day of protests by players following President Trump's controversial comments.

The protests, which had largely died down in the NFL, come in the wake of Trump’s comments at a political rally Friday, when he challenged NFL owners to fire any player who didn’t stand for the anthem.

Here's what you need to know:

Protests

Trump continues to tweet about NFL protests on Monday morning

President Trump said Monday his criticism of football players who kneel during the national anthem “has nothing to do with race.”

The president said on Twitter that the issue is “about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!”

The president tweeted that many people “booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total). These are fans who demand respect for our Flag!”

He also pointed with pride to his supporters among NASCAR fans and owners, writing, “They won't put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag - they said it loud and clear!” Some NASCAR owners said over the weekend they would fire employees who protest the national anthem.

About football 200 players decided to stand, kneel or raise their fists during the national anthem at NFL games on Sunday in response to Trump's calls for players to be fired.

