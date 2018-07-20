Two umpires are suspended for a horrendous call during a Mexican League Baseball game [Video]

Take a look at this play from a Mexican League Baseball game Tuesday between Laguna and Mexico:
Don’t be concerned if you can do nothing but stare blankly at the screen after watching that. Surely you’re not alone.
Here’s what you just saw.
Laguna hitter Jonathan Jones clearly took a full swing on a pitch thrown by Mexico’s Reinier Roibal. But somehow, home plate umpire Ulises Domínguez determined Jones checked his swing and called a ball.
Then, first base umpire Rodolfo Pastrana backed him up.
Numerous replays did nothing to explain how two men could blow a call so badly on the same play.
The league responded by suspending Dominguez and Pastrana for the rest of the season and issuing a warning to the other two crew members for not overturning the call.