Letters to Sports: MLB allowing Dodgers to play unfair against small-market teams

The Chargers did two things wrong. They didn’t fire Staley after his first bonehead fourth-down call months ago or they didn’t fire him as, Richard Sherman suggested, at halftime last night.

Russell Morgan

Carson

Brandon Staley and Tom Telasco were finally fired by Dean Spanos on Friday. The Spanoses always seem to be a day late and a dollar short. Staley should have been fired last year after the playoff debacle against Jacksonville. Staley’s decision to play his starters in the meaningless last game in Denver where Mike Williams was injured was appalling. It’s beyond me why us Chargers fans were subjected to another year of coaching incompetence.

John Borrego

Safety Harbor, Fla.

Hey Chargers step up...and for once...make a big move. Going forward I suggest you give the “keys to the car” to Bill Belichick. No, not as your next coach...but make him the President/CEO of all football operations. The timing couldn’t be more perfect. In my opinion he’s the man to trust and move your floundering organization in the right direction.

Richard Whorton

Studio City