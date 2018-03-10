Big West: Cal State Fullerton keeps things intense as they rally into title game

Fullerton (19-11) spent the final six seconds watching Davis (22-10) miss three of four three throws, then had to mill about a few more minutes while referees decided how much time was left on the clock. What followed was a last 0.4 off the clock that included two free throws by Fullerton's Arkim Robertson and a wild three-quarters-court shot by Davis' T.J. Shorts II that landed a few rows deep at Honda Center.