Canelo gets an early round of boos from Las Vegas crowd

One of the interesting things to watch this week is the support from the Mexican fight fans for Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

With two of Mexico's biggest names in the ring, the question is who are the majority of Mexican fight fans rooting for.

From the amount of Chavez Jr. shirts and headbands seen on the streets of the Las Vegas Strip and the crowd reaction during the weigh-in, it would seem pretty clear who the rooting favorite would be inside T-Mobile Arena.

The first indication of what is to come was Alvarez's entrance into the arena, which was shown on the big screen. The majority of fans inside the arena at 6:30 p.m. gave Canelo a healthy round of boos.

We'll see what happens when Chavez makes the walk into T-Mobile Arena.

(UPDATE)