Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. fight still over an hour away; crowd is ready for a party

About an hour and a half from the start of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight T-Mobile Arena is about 90% full and the crowd is ready for a party.

In betwen the final rounds of the last under card bout before the big fight, the arena DJ is playing banda music and crowd goes nuts.

There are chants of 'Chavez, Chavez, Chavez' that break out in between rounds and a much more muted version for Canelo. The Canelo chants are usually met with boos.

The only thing the crowd can agree on is when they all start a 'Mexico' chant.

The fight is still set to start around 9:30 p.m. or so.