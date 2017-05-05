Crowd fills up MGM Grand Garden Arena before weigh-in

Four hours before the 2 p.m. weigh-in for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight, the crowds waiting to enter the MGM Grand Garden Arena were hundreds deep.

The official weigh-in is free to the public, and for many fight fans who have made their way to Las Vegas, this is the one opportunity to see Canelo and Chavez.

Tickets on the resale market were upward of $500 on StubHub for what is expected to be one of the most anticipated fights of the year.

As the crowds started filling in, they were met by opportunities to spend $30 on T-shirts and $20 on hats and posters.