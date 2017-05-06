Canelo Alvarez looked dominant in beating up Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. over 12 rounds. While the fight was billed as a battle of the best Mexico has to offer, Canelo took 120-108 in all cards to dispatch Chavez.
Round 1:Slow round goes to Canelo
Canelo gets the first good punch in with the right to the face but a lof bouncing around in the middle of the ring. Canelo way more active, but Chavez gets in a nice uppercut.
Both fighters measuring themselves in the center of the ring. Crowd breaks out into a really loud Canelo chant which is the best support he's gotten all week, frankly.
Nice left jab by Chavez with a minute left. Good right by Canelo
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Canelo