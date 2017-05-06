Sports
Live updates: Total domination by Canelo
Canelo Alvarez looked dominant in beating up Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. over 12 rounds. While the fight was billed as a battle of the best Mexico has to offer, Canelo took 120-108 in all cards to dispatch Chavez.

Round 1:Slow round goes to Canelo

Canelo gets the first good punch in with the right to the face but a lof bouncing around in the middle of the ring. Canelo way more active, but Chavez gets in a nice uppercut. 

Both fighters measuring themselves in the center of the ring. Crowd breaks out into a really loud Canelo chant which is the best support he's gotten all week, frankly. 

Nice left jab by Chavez with a minute left. Good right by Canelo 

L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Canelo

