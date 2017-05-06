Round 1:Slow round goes to Canelo

Canelo gets the first good punch in with the right to the face but a lof bouncing around in the middle of the ring. Canelo way more active, but Chavez gets in a nice uppercut.

Both fighters measuring themselves in the center of the ring. Crowd breaks out into a really loud Canelo chant which is the best support he's gotten all week, frankly.

Nice left jab by Chavez with a minute left. Good right by Canelo

L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Canelo