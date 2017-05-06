Canelo Alvarez looked dominant in beating up Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. over 12 rounds. While the fight was billed as a battle of the best Mexico has to offer, Canelo took 120-108 in all cards to dispatch Chavez.
Round 10: Canelo continues dominating the fight
Fans are getting restless and want to see this end, I think. They know what they are seeing. Strong body punches to Chavez's midsection.
It's hard to find new words to describe what is happening now. Just a repeat of the last nine rounds.
Boos from the crowd. I'm assuming it's because they wanted a more competitive fight.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Canelo (100-90)