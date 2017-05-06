Round 7: Canelo as strong as ever in seventh

Strong combination by Canelo at start of round and this could be the last round. Canelo is just snapping lefts.

Canelo seems like he is inviting the action. Every time Chavez rattles of a combination, Canelo responds with a quick and stronger combination.

Canelo is beating Chavez senseless. Chavez's eye is really swollen. Not really any other way to put this. Canelo is dominating.

L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Canelo (70-63 Canelo)