Canelo Alvarez looked dominant in beating up Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. over 12 rounds. While the fight was billed as a battle of the best Mexico has to offer, Canelo took 120-108 in all cards to dispatch Chavez.
Round 7: Canelo as strong as ever in seventh
Strong combination by Canelo at start of round and this could be the last round. Canelo is just snapping lefts.
Canelo seems like he is inviting the action. Every time Chavez rattles of a combination, Canelo responds with a quick and stronger combination.
Canelo is beating Chavez senseless. Chavez's eye is really swollen. Not really any other way to put this. Canelo is dominating.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Canelo (70-63 Canelo)