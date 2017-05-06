Round 4: Canelo continues to dominate

Canelo is peppering Chavez. This fight won't last long if this continues. Chavez is looking like a punching bag right now.

Canelo starts working the body a bit Big right by Canelo and Chavez is in trouble. Nice three punch combination by Canelo.

Crowd is suddenly on Canelo's side. Another round were Canelo has just beaten Chavez up.

L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Canelo (40-36)