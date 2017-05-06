Canelo Alvarez looked dominant in beating up Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. over 12 rounds. While the fight was billed as a battle of the best Mexico has to offer, Canelo took 120-108 in all cards to dispatch Chavez.
Round 8:The dominance continues for Canelo
The arena DJ is trying to get the crowd into it since they know they are watch a really one-sided fight. Give Chavez credit he is taking a beating but not going down.
Canelo knows that Chavez can't hurt him at this point. He is taking punches against the ropes looking for an opening. Crowd not happy and is whistling their displeasure. They really wanted Chavez to show up tonight. Didn't happen.
Canelo loaded up on a right hand near the 1:00 mark. Another one for Canelo. Adrian Gonzalez will be happy.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 (80-73 Canelo)