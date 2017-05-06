Round 8:The dominance continues for Canelo

The arena DJ is trying to get the crowd into it since they know they are watch a really one-sided fight. Give Chavez credit he is taking a beating but not going down.

Canelo knows that Chavez can't hurt him at this point. He is taking punches against the ropes looking for an opening. Crowd not happy and is whistling their displeasure. They really wanted Chavez to show up tonight. Didn't happen.

Canelo loaded up on a right hand near the 1:00 mark. Another one for Canelo. Adrian Gonzalez will be happy.

L.A. Times Card: 10-9 (80-73 Canelo)