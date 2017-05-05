Will Canelo sidestep Golovkin in favor of Lemieux?

Gennady Golovkin staggers David Lemieux with a left to the head in the eighth round of their middleweight title unification fight.

David Lemieux is less than two months removed from delivering a knockout-of-the-year punch. He’s a former world champion with a winning personality.

For the fight fans pressing for a Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin bout in September, however, the mere mention of Lemieux's name is one of the sport’s most distasteful happenings.

Canada’s Lemieux (37-3, 33 knockouts) is considered the No. 1 fallback option as an Alvarez opponent should negotiations with Golovkin go south.

Surprisingly – and suspiciously – Lemieux and Alvarez’s promoter, Golden Boy Promotions, rushed Lemieux back into a Saturday co-main event bout against Mexico’s Marco Reyes (35-4, 26 KOs) on the Alvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. card at T-Mobile Arena.

On March 11, while hammering Curtis Stevens with a third-round knockout punch, Lemieux posted his third consecutive victory since turning over his International Boxing Federation middleweight belt to Golovkin by technical knockout in October 2015.

“Instead of sitting and doing nothing for months, he had a chance to come right back … he’s taking a fight that’s not a walkover until the mega-fight happens, whether it’s Canelo, this guy or that guy,” said Golden Boy Promotions executive Bernard Hopkins. “I believe [Golovkin] and Canelo should fight this year, but if [Alvarez-Lemieux] happens before, I wouldn’t be surprised [if Lemieux] wins big.”

Those are haunting words for the Alvarez-Golovkin pushers, but Lemieux contends he’s elevating to being more prepared for his next major bout.

“I’ve grown since that [loss to Golovkin] and I know how to adapt to a fight like that,” he said. “Something like that fight will never happen again in my future. I’ve learned in many ways, mentally and physically, and it’s made me better.

“It’s been a big turnaround with my team, learning how to beat guys of that magnitude. Golovkin will never be an easy fight, but if I fight him at my peak and best, he’s beatable and I feel I have everything it takes to beat him.”

One alternate possibility is a date with World Boxing Organization champion Billy Joe Saunders.

“For sure, I would love to fight him for his belt if the deal is right,” Lemieux said. “I would never say no to an opportunity to fight for the belt. I’m already in good position with the way I fight. Fans know what I bring to the table. But the belt is always a nice add-on to your stature.”

Hopkins acted as if the suggestion for Saunders by The Times was a new consideration. But he was receptive.

“I would love to see [Saunders] next,” Hopkins said. “That would be a great fight going into 2018. I’m going to give that name [much consideration] since that’s the name you want to see, and a fight a lot of other fans want to see. It sets up everything because it sets up the unifications … I’m going to use that name more and take all the credit.”