Letters: Readers weigh the pros and cons of Darnold and Rosen leaving for NFL

Good luck to Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold as they seek to become Sunday heroes. The pseudo-success they've experienced at their respective schools is commendable, but a far cry from achieving real success as NFL quarterbacks. Just ask people like Cade McNown, Brett Hundley, Tommy Maddox, Dennis Dummitt, Gary Beban, Cody Kessler, Matt Barkley, John David Booty, Matt Leinart, even Carson Palmer.

On the other hand, if Rosen can avoid future debilitating trauma and Darnold can learn to better protect the ball, there is hope for their futures, though maybe not in Cleveland.

Lawrence Martin Kates

Los Angeles

::

Being an avid Cleveland Browns fan for 55 years and an insane UCLA fan for the past 45 years, I was hoping that the Browns would draft Josh Rosen. However, after hearing the entitled, injury-prone young boy from Westwood whine, stomp and cry that he would rather play in New York, I have second thoughts. In order for my once-storied team to return to dominance, they need a MAN to fight those cold blustery December Sundays to once again make the Browns a force in the NFL. Someone like Sam Darnold. Sam, Browns fans would be ecstatic if you are that man to lead our team and hopefully some day be grouped with the likes of Otto Graham.

Richard Katz

Los Angeles

::

This week’s news in Trojan land was the tale of two QBs. First to Carson Palmer, it was a thrill watching your entire collegiate and professional career, kudos on how you always remained a professional. Secondly to Sam Darnold, it to was a thrill to watch your entire collegiate career, here's hoping your professional career lasts as long as Carson's. Wish you would've stayed another year so the Cotton Bowl wouldn't have been the way to end your SC career.

Phillip Trujillo

Ontario

::

After watching the Cotton Bowl performance of USC quarterback Sam Darnold, it should be evident to just about everyone, that he certainly had a great chance to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL. In 2019.

Jim Amormino

Rancho Palos Verdes

::

Sam Darnold needs another year in the NFL’s college boot camp. Given a weak offensive line is probably one reason for his miscues, but you will also get a weak offensive line on one of the worst teams that draft you in the NFL. Missing open receivers hasn't helped your position in the draft. Hone your skills at home or there may be a long wait on some NFL bench.

Ken Johnson

Pinon Hills

::

Heard the USC football coach say on national TV before the game that he told his players to go out and "have fun". They promptly lost to Ohio State 24-7. I think it would be better to tell them to go out and win and then they would have fun.

Vincent Carollo

Upland

::

Players such as Ohio State's Denzel Ward who make business decisions to skip bowl games rather than risk injury before the NFL draft should not be permitted on the sideline. The coach should seat them comfortably in a cushy box with the rest of the business folks.

Mario Valvo

Ventura

Are the kids all right?

It’s hard to imagine a mediocre free agent wanting to join the Los Angeles Lakers next season, let alone a pre-eminent one like LeBron James. Hiring Magic Johnson as president of basketball operations was an opportunity missed. Jerry West, a tested and knowledgeable management veteran who brought multiple championships to L.A., was available and pining to return. Magic, on the other hand, has zero experience besides escorting Dyan Cannon to games. Magic’s position with the team will keep the Lakers down for another 5-7 years at least.

Axel Hubert

Los Angeles

::

The Lakers tanked the last few years to get great draft picks. I am happy for the talent but the culture of losing doesn't leave that quickly. We have great kids that learned how to lose and don't know how to finish games.

Rich Sieger

Valley Village

::

When I was growing up my first basketball coach was in his 50's and taught my team how to shoot free throws. He played for Latvia in the Olympics many years ago but could still bang them in one after another. He commented that he couldn't believe how professional athletes couldn't shoot better than 80% from the line. When I watch the Lakers it's a miracle if they make two in a row from the line. Any player that doesn't shoot 80% should be shipped to the South Bay Lakers until they can make what should be a lay up.

Mark Hoepfl

Adelaide, Australia

::

Dylan Hernandez has it so right about the current and future Laker status. Coach Walton has a huge challenge along with Rob Pelinka and Magic Johnson. The mention of LeBron coming to the Lakers with the current nucleus is very doubtful. Ball, Kuzma, and Ingram are not yet truly NBA tested. And Laker management thinks LeBron will really think about coming to L.A., to play with these kids? Already we have seen how all three physically are not up to the heavy schedule of games in a long season, playing against stronger and seasoned opponents who frankly are men.

Lou Soto

Trabuco Canyon

::

I know that this is an area that us Laker fans want to avoid, but the questions now have to be asked about the coaching ability of Luke Walton. The Lakers — this year — have too much talent to have the horrible record they now possess. If you look at the games that they have lost, there are some consistent issues. Why is there no consistency in the starting lineup or the playing rotation? Do they even run an offense? How can they consistently commit turnovers after taking a timeout? How can a team shoot free throws so poorly? These are all issues that are contributing to their inability to win ball games and matters that can be resolved by teaching fundamentals and having a coaching philosophy. This Laker team has neither.