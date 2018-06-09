The Times horse racing newsletter recently assembled a panel of experts to rank the 12 Triple Crown winners in order of their ability. There were some interesting and also predictable results. We’re going to bring you the countdown again, in reverse order.
Let’s go to No. 3 Seattle Slew, who won the Triple Crown in 1977. He took a remarkable journey to get to the Triple Crown but his greatness was never questioned.
Let’s go to No. 4 Count Fleet, who won the Triple Crown in 1943. He was injured during most of the Triple Crown run but still won by a combined 36 lengths. The Belmont Stakes was his last race.
Let’s go to No. 5 Affirmed, who won the Triple Crown in 1978, the last winner before American Pharoah 37 years later. He won 22 of 29 races but is best remembered for his rivalry with Alydar, who ran a close second in all the Triple Crown races.
Let’s go to No. 6 War Admiral, who won the Triple Crown in 1937. Sired by the great Man o’ War, War Admiral won a remarkable 21 of 25 races.
Let’s go to No. 7 Whirlaway, who won the Triple Crown in 1941. He will probably reign forever as the most raced champion, having run 60 times and winning 32 of those races.
Let’s go to No. 8 American Pharoah, whom most of you remember for breaking the 37-year Triple Crown drought. Like Justify, Bob Baffert was his trainer.
Let’s go to No. 9 Gallant Fox, who claimed the yet-unnamed Triple Crown by winning the Preakness first in 1930. He was the only Triple Crown winner to navigate the races in that order.
Let’s go to No. 10 Assault, who won it in 1946. The interesting thing about this horse was that he was bred in Texas.
Let’s go to No. 11, Omaha, the son of Gallant Fox, who also won the Triple Crown. He won in 1935, and Sunny Jim Fitzsimmons was the trainer.
Let’s start with Sir Barton, who was the first winner in 1919. There wasn’t a Triple Crown per se then, but he won the three races.
