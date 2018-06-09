The Times horse racing newsletter recently assembled a panel of experts to rank the 12 Triple Crown winners in order of their ability. There were some interesting and also predictable results. We’re going to bring you the countdown again, in reverse order.

Let’s go to No. 5 Affirmed, who won the Triple Crown in 1978, the last winner before American Pharoah 37 years later. He won 22 of 29 races but is best remembered for his rivalry with Alydar, who ran a close second in all the Triple Crown races.

