Justify hasn’t run yet but trainer Bob Baffert is already having a very good day.
He teamed up with jockey Mike Smith and owner China Horse Club to win the $750,000 Ogden Phipps Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles on Saturday. Abel Tasman, winner of last year’s Kentucky Oaks, made a powerful move on the backstretch and swept to a 7½-length win.
“She gets away slow and then she makes that big middle move,” Smith said. “Sometimes it’s better to let her do it, if they’re going slow. If they’re going fast and she does it, that’s when I’ve gotten myself in trouble and that’s happened before.”
Bolt d’Oro ran a disappointing last of 11 horses in the $1.2-million Metropolitan. He broke alertly and flirted with the lead through the opening half of the milelong race, but he never could seem to get any momentum around the long turn and started to back up in the stretch. Jockey Florent Geroux did not push the Mick Ruis-trained colt through the stretch.
The race was won by Bee Jersey, who just got a nose down in front of Mind Your Biscuits. Bee Jersey paid $8.50 to win.
Bolt d’Oro had an exceptional year, winning the Del Mar Futurity and FrontRunner Stakes. He got a wide trip in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and by some accounts, should have been awarded Horse of the Year based on his previous races. But Good Magic got the 2-year-old Eclipse Award.
Trainer: Doug O’Neill
Jockey: Kyle Frey
Owners: SAYJAY Racing, Greg Hall and Brooke Hubbard
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Javier Castellano
Owners: Repole Stables and WinStar Farm
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: John Velazquez
Owners: Repole Stables and St. Elias Stables
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Ricardo Santana, Jr.
Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Owner: Phoenix Thoroughbred
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: Florent Geroux
Owners: Gary and Mary West
Trainer: Bill Mott
Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr.
Owner: Juddmonte Farms
Trainer: Wayne Lukas
Jockey: Luis Saez
Owner: Calumet Farm