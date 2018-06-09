Trainer: Bob Baffert
The Times horse racing newsletter recently assembled a panel of experts to rank the 12 Triple Crown winners in order of their ability. There were some interesting and also predictable results. We’re going to bring you the countdown again, in reverse order.
Rather than separate them out, we combined the final two in the same story. Citation put together a 16-race winning streak, including the Triple Crown races when he won in 1948. Secretariat, well, he’ll always be remembered for his 31-length win in the Belmont.
If you want to read more on Citation and Secretariat, click here.
Let’s go to No. 3 Seattle Slew, who won the Triple Crown in 1977. He took a remarkable journey to get to the Triple Crown but his greatness was never questioned.
If you want to read the Seattle Slew story, click here.
Let’s go to No. 4 Count Fleet, who won the Triple Crown in 1943. He was injured during most of the Triple Crown run but still won by a combined 36 lengths. The Belmont Stakes was his last race.
If you want to read the Count Fleet story, click here.
Let’s go to No. 5 Affirmed, who won the Triple Crown in 1978, the last winner before American Pharoah 37 years later. He won 22 of 29 races but is best remembered for his rivalry with Alydar, who ran a close second in all the Triple Crown races.
If you want to read the Affirmed story, click here.
Let’s go to No. 6 War Admiral, who won the Triple Crown in 1937. Sired by the great Man o’ War, War Admiral won a remarkable 21 of 25 races.
If you want to read the War Admiral story, click here.