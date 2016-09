Carlos Hyde rushed for 11 yards and a touchdown. The 49ers lead the Rams, 7-0, in the first quarter.

The scoring drive covered 52 yards in 10 plays and took 3:18 off the clock.

It was as though the Red Sea parted when Hyde took off. Lamarcus Joyner was the lone Rams player to hit him as he crossed the goal line.

Blaine Gabbert has given the defense fits scrambling. The 49ers quarterback has rushed for 30 yards in four carries.

"Beat L.A." is ringing through Levy's Stadium form the late-arriving crowd.