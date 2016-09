This hasn't exactly been great football by either team.

The 49ers turned the ball over on downs, despite Blaine Gabbert starting the series with a 15-yard completion to Torrey Smith and Carlos Hyder later breaking for an 18-yard carry.

The Rams took over at their 36-yard line.

Keenum completed a 22-yard pass to Kenny Britt over the middle to start the drive.

Later, on fourth and one at the 49ers' 33-yard line, Todd Gurley converted with a three-yard carry, but was penalized for taunting - he broke the pile and flipped the ball towards a 49ers player - and the Rams moved back 15 yards.

Keenum's pass on the following play was tipped (undetermined if it was by a Rams or 49ers players) and NaVorrro Bowman intercepted it.

The 49ers have the ball at the Rams 41-yard line.