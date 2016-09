Blaine Gabbert completed an eight-yard pass to Vance McDonald to convert a turnover into a touchdown, and the 49ers lead the Rams, 21-0, in the fourth quarter.

The scoring drive covered 77 yards in 10 plays and took 3:55 off the clock.

After three solid series of defense, the Rams' secondary looked confused. Gabbert completed 13-yard, 17-yard and 35-yard passes in the series.

Just when it looked like the Rams might put some points on the board, Ray-Ray Armstrong intercepted a Case Keenum pass at the 49ers 18-yard line.

Keenum is 12 of 24 for 81 yards with two interceptions.

Before the interception, the Rams converted on third down for just the second time in 12 attempts.