Carlos Hyde rushed for one yard and another 49ers touchdown. The 49ers lead the Rams, 28-0, in the fourth quarter.

The scoring drive covered 80 yards in 11 plays and took 5:51 off the clock.

An ugly game has turned even worse for the Rams.

Alec Ogletree kicked, perhaps inadvertently, Blaine Gabbert's head. Then, as both teams circled, Aaron Donald grabbed Quinton Patton by the neck. Donald was ejected from the game for picking up his second personal foul. He slammed his helmet to the turf as he walked off the field.

It was an ugly scene.