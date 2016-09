Defensive tackle Dominique Easley forced a fumble and Trumaine Johnson recovered, but the Rams were unable to convert the turnover into any points.

Johnny Hekker punted for a sixth time.

Blaine Gabbert and Carlos Hyde continued to wreak havoc for the Rams' defense before the turnover. The secondary, in particular, has struggled.

Gurley rushed for two yards before Case Keenum threw incomplete passes to Tyler Higbee and Tavon Austin.