The Rams offense looks miserable.

Too bad Jared Goff is inactive. He couldn't look any worse than this.

The Rams go three and out, again, after Todd Gurley caught a pass but was dropped for a five-yard loss.

Case Keenum threw an incomplete pass to Brian Quick and was sacked on third down.

Keenum is seven of 16 for 61 yards, with an interception.

Gurley has rushed for 28 yards in 11 carries.