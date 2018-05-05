Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Luis Saez
Owner: Robert and Lawana Low
A light but steady rain continued to fall at Churchill Downs on Saturday as the track superintendent made the decision to seal the track.
Sealing is a process in which the ground is packed down with the goal of making the water drain off the top rather than seep deeper into the dirt, creating mud.
What that leaves is a wet track with water pooling in certain areas. If the rain stops after 3 p.m., as is expected, the track eventually will be unsealed, allowing for a more deeper cushion, which the horses are used to running on.
Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer
Jockey: Drayden Van Dyke
Owner: OXO Equine
Trainer: Aidan O’Brien
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Owner: Derrick Smith, Mrs. John Magnier, Michael B. Tabor
Here are the latest Kentucky Derby odds. Not a lot has changed in the last hour as the betting pool approached $11 million. The higher the pool goes, the less likely the odds will change much. Justify will likely go off as the favorite. He’s currently 7-2, with Audible and Mendelssohn at 6-1. This is where they are at 2 p.m. local time at Churchill Downs (11 a.m. Pacific).
1. Firenze Fire 61-1
2. Free Drop Billy 41-1
Trainer: Wayne Lukas
Jockey: Luis Contreras
Owner: Calumet Farm
Trainer: Kiaran McLaughlin
Jockey: Junior Alvarado
Owner: Godolphin Racing
Trainer: Mick Ruis
Jockey: Victor Espinoza
Owner: Ruis Racing
Trainer: Keith Desormeaux
Jockey: Kent Desormeaux
Owner: Don’t Tell My Wife Stables, Monomoy Stables and West Point Thoroughbreds
Here are the latest Kentucky Derby odds. Interestingly, the biggest move since this morning is Lone Sailor, who started at 33-1 and is now down to 28-1. Those are still long odds, though. Justify remain the favorite at 7-2 with Audible and Mendelssohn at 6-1. This is where they are at 1 p.m. local time at Churchill Downs (10 a.m. Pacific).
