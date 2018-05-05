Here are the latest Kentucky Derby odds. The pool is now over $13 million and Justify has ticked down to 3-1 from 7-2. The big surprise is My Boy Jack, who has stayed at 5-1 all day after being 30-1 on the morning line. If you try to figure out why Lone Sailor has dropped from 33-1 to 25-1, the biggest change of any horse, you might consider his only win was over a sloppy course by 11 lengths — and it’s been raining at Churchill Downs. This is where they are at 3 p.m. local time (noon Pacific).