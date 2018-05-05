Trainer: Mark Casse
Jockey: Jose Lezcano
Owner: John C. Oxley
Trainer: Dale Romans
Jockey: Corey Lanerie
Owner: Robert J. Baron
Trainer: Dale Romans
Jockey: Robby Albarado
Owner: Albaugh Family Stables
Here are the latest Kentucky Derby odds. Not a lot has changed in the last hour. My Boy Jack remains the surprise at 5-1. Justify is the 7-2 favorite, followed by Audible and Mendelssohn at 6-1. No horse has moved more than a point in the last hour. This is where they are at 11 a.m. local time at Churchill Downs (8 a.m. Pacific).
1. Firenze Fire 63-1
2. Free Drop Billy 41-1
Trainer: Jason Servis
Jockey: Paco Lopez
Owner: Mr. Amore Stables
The sun came up at Churchill Downs on Saturday as a gentle rain peppered the backstretch workers getting earlier-than-usual works for their horses.
Saturday’s skies were originally forecast to be mostly clear, with Friday’s Kentucky Oaks getting the rain. But the low-pressure system expected Friday took its time and showed up Saturday morning.
The rain was not significant and, at the moment, there doesn’t seem to be any reason for the track not to be fast.
Here are the latest Kentucky Derby odds. The big shock at this hour: My Boy Jack, who was 30-1 on the morning line, is down to 5-1. The odds will change but not drastically during the day. This is where they are at 10 a.m. local time at Churchill Downs. (7 a.m. PDT)
1. Firenze Fire 64-1
2. Free Drop Billy 41-1
Trying to plan your day? Figuring out when you should have your first mint julep and still be able to function by race time?
Things are pretty as usual for the start time of Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. The official post is 6:46 p.m. in Louisville, which is 3:46 p.m. in L.A. The 46 part is pretty fluid — you can expect the race to really start about 6:52 to 6:55 p.m. EDT.
NBC is on the air until 7:30 p.m., which is the only real deadline Churchill has to worry about, and the race will be long over by then.
Barn 25, tucked away in the far corner of Churchill Downs' backstretch near a road, can be a pretty lonely place. Tuesday morning was no different. A lone security guard stood protecting the horses from nobody. Trainer Keith Desormeaux held the reins as a groom washed one horse off.
Three young women watched, asking if it was Kentucky Derby runner My Boy Jack.
"Nope, he's done for the day, he's sleeping," Desormeaux said.
Bob Baffert doesn't like to attend the Kentucky Derby draw, but when you're the sport's most successful trainer, you really don't have a choice.
However, on this day-early Tuesday selection of the starting post positions, Baffert couldn't be found — and it wasn't by design.
He was still in the parking lot trying to figure out the newly configured way to get to the Aristides Room at Churchill Downs.