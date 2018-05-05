Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: Mike Smith
Owner: WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Owner: Five Racing Thoroughbreds and Stonestreet Stables
Here are the latest Kentucky Derby odds. Things are remaining pretty steady, with Justify the favorite at 7-2. Among the top horses in the last hour, Good Magic has gone from 8-1 to 9-1 and Bolt d’Oro has dropped from 9-1 to 8-1. The only horse to move more than one point is Lone Sailor, who went from 32-1 to 30-1. This is where they are at noon local time at Churchill Downs (9 a.m. Pacific).
1. Firenze Fire 63-1
2. Free Drop Billy 41-1
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Javier Castellano
Owner: WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners
Trainer: Mark Casse
Jockey: Jose Lezcano
Owner: John C. Oxley
Trainer: Dale Romans
Jockey: Corey Lanerie
Owner: Robert J. Baron
Trainer: Dale Romans
Jockey: Robby Albarado
Owner: Albaugh Family Stables
Here are the latest Kentucky Derby odds. Not a lot has changed in the last hour. My Boy Jack remains the surprise at 5-1. Justify is the 7-2 favorite, followed by Audible and Mendelssohn at 6-1. No horse has moved more than a point in the last hour. This is where they are at 11 a.m. local time at Churchill Downs (8 a.m. Pacific).
1. Firenze Fire 63-1
2. Free Drop Billy 41-1
Trainer: Jason Servis
Jockey: Paco Lopez
Owner: Mr. Amore Stables
The sun came up at Churchill Downs on Saturday as a gentle rain peppered the backstretch workers getting earlier-than-usual works for their horses.
Saturday’s skies were originally forecast to be mostly clear, with Friday’s Kentucky Oaks getting the rain. But the low-pressure system expected Friday took its time and showed up Saturday morning.
The rain was not significant and, at the moment, there doesn’t seem to be any reason for the track not to be fast.