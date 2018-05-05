Trainer: Tom Amoss
Jockey: James Graham
Owner: G.M.B. Racing
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: Mike Smith
Owner: WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Owner: Five Racing Thoroughbreds and Stonestreet Stables
Here are the latest Kentucky Derby odds. Things are remaining pretty steady, with Justify the favorite at 7-2. Among the top horses in the last hour, Good Magic has gone from 8-1 to 9-1 and Bolt d’Oro has dropped from 9-1 to 8-1. The only horse to move more than one point is Lone Sailor, who went from 32-1 to 30-1. This is where they are at noon local time at Churchill Downs (9 a.m. Pacific).
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Javier Castellano
Owner: WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners
Trainer: Mark Casse
Jockey: Jose Lezcano
Owner: John C. Oxley
Trainer: Dale Romans
Jockey: Corey Lanerie
Owner: Robert J. Baron
Trainer: Dale Romans
Jockey: Robby Albarado
Owner: Albaugh Family Stables
Here are the latest Kentucky Derby odds. Not a lot has changed in the last hour. My Boy Jack remains the surprise at 5-1. Justify is the 7-2 favorite, followed by Audible and Mendelssohn at 6-1. No horse has moved more than a point in the last hour. This is where they are at 11 a.m. local time at Churchill Downs (8 a.m. Pacific).
Trainer: Jason Servis
Jockey: Paco Lopez
Owner: Mr. Amore Stables