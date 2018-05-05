Here are the latest Kentucky Derby odds. The big shock at this hour: My Boy Jack, who was 30-1 on the morning line, is down to 5-1. The odds will change but not drastically during the day. This is where they are 10 a.m. local time at Churchill Downs. (7 a.m. PDT)
1. Firenze Fire 64-1
2. Free Drop Billy 41-1
Barn 25, tucked away in the far corner of Churchill Downs' backstretch near a road, can be a pretty lonely place. Tuesday morning was no different. A lone security guard stood protecting the horses from nobody. Trainer Keith Desormeaux held the reins as a groom washed one horse off.
Three young women watched, asking if it was Kentucky Derby runner My Boy Jack.
"Nope, he's done for the day, he's sleeping," Desormeaux said.
Trainer Todd Pletcher has a familiar problem in Saturday's running of the Kentucky Derby. Which horse does he watch in the race?
Everyone should have such problems.
This will be the sixth time that Pletcher has started at least four horses in the Derby. Intuitively, you would think that would give him — and Bob Baffert and Dale Romans, who each have two horses — a tactical advantage with more than one game plan.