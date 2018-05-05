The sun came up at Churchill Downs on Saturday as a gentle rain peppered the backstretch workers getting earlier than usual works for their horses.
Saturday was originally supposed to be a mostly clear day with Friday’s Kentucky Oaks getting the rain. But the low pressure system expected Friday took its time and showed up Saturday morning.
The rain was not significant and, at the moment, there doesn’t seem to be any reason for the track not to be fast.
Here are the latest Kentucky Derby odds. The big shock at this hour: My Boy Jack, who was 30-1 on the morning line, is down to 5-1. The odds will change but not drastically during the day. This is where they are at 10 a.m. local time at Churchill Downs. (7 a.m. PDT)
1. Firenze Fire 64-1
2. Free Drop Billy 41-1