Preakness Stakes: Can Justify win the second part of horse racing's Triple Crown?

Horse racing fans everywhere have their sights set on Justify at the 2018 Preakness, which runs Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore with a post time of 3:48 p.m. PT. Kentucky Derby winner Justify is the favorite, listed at 2-5. He's looking to become the first horse to win the Kentucky Derby and Preakness since Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in 2015. Follow along with us here as we bring you all the news from Baltimore.

