Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Owners: Five Racing Thoroughbreds and Stonestreet Stables
Two of the horses in the Preakness Stakes dropped a point in the last hour as daylong wagering continued.
Sporting Chance, who opened the day at 20-1 is now down to 18-1. And Tenfold, who has spent the day at 21-1, is down slightly to 20-1.
Justify remains the favorite at 1-2, just like his morning line odds.
Trainer: John Servis
Jockey: Javier Castellano
Owners: Cash is King, D.J. Stable and LC Racing
Trainer: Wayne Lukas
Jockey: Luis Contreras
Owners: Robert C. Baker and William L. Mack
The odds board seems to have stabilized. In the last hour, there was only one move as Lone Sailor went from 11-1 to 10-1.
Justify remains the clear favorite at 1-2. Good Magic remains at 5-1.
Here’s where things stand at about 1 p.m. in Baltimore (10 a.m. in Los Angeles).
Trainer: Tom Amoss
Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr.
Owner: G M B Racing
In addition to all the scratches on the card and all but one race moved off the turf, Preakness officials announced they also were canceling an appearance by the Budweiser Clydesdales and parachute jumpers.
It seems as if the equipment the Clydesdales pull is very heavy and there was the fear the wagon would get stuck in the river of mud that has become the dirt track at Pimlico.
Not having sky divers jump in limited visibility was an easy call to make.
Very little significant change in the last hour on the Preakness Stakes odds board.
Quip and Sporting Chance clicked one point lower, while Justify’s odds rose almost imperceptibility. The favorite went from 2-5 to his morning-line odds of 1-2.
Here’s where things stand at about noon in Baltimore (9 a.m. in Los Angeles).
Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset
Jockey: Florent Geroux
Owner: WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, SF Racing
There are not a lot of surprises in early betting on the Preakness Stakes. Justify will be a less-than-odds-on favorite, and Good Magic will be the second choice.
As the day goes on, you won’t see the odds fluctuate more than a couple points, barring a huge bet early in the day.
Here’s where things stand at about 11 a.m. in Baltimore (8 a.m. in Los Angeles).