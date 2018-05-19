In addition to all the scratches on the card and all but one race moved off the turf, Preakness officials announced they also were canceling an appearance by the Budweiser Clydesdales and parachute jumpers.

It seems as if the equipment the Clydesdales pull is very heavy and there was the fear the wagon would get stuck in the river of mud that has become the dirt track at Pimlico.

Not having sky divers jump in limited visibility was an easy call to make.