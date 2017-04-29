Joshua vs. Klitschko Round 8: Joshua not done yet; gets a close round

This is the first time Joshua has seen an 8th round. The question is if Joshua has recuperated enough to stop Klitschko's momentum.

Joshua seems to be getting himself back into this fight. Perhaps Klitschko was a bit to cautious in trying to end the fight.

Joshua might have responded to some critics, he isn't folding. This round goes to Joshua.

LA Times Card: 10-9 Joshua (76-75 Joshua)