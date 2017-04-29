The fighters are entering the ring and it's lit...literally

Wladimir Klitschko is entering the ring to the Red Hot Chili Peppers with very little entourage. A pretty long ring walk. Klitschko with the power move and goes over the top rope.

There may be some gamesmanship going on right now as Joshua made Klitschko wait a bit before coming out.

Pretty elaborate into video for Joshua as Wembley is going nuts for him.

Hard to explain what is happening right now but it involves hydraulics and Seven Nation Army before Joshua enters the ring. Oh, and also a lot of pyrotechnics.

Klitschko has had to wait a long time in the ring for this walk. Now, Joshua walks into the ring with Biggie Smalls playing. This is Prince Nasim-like.