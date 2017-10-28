Dodgers defeat Astros 6-2 in Game 4

Bottom of the ninth inning. Kenley Jansen pitching. Logan Forsythe moves to third. Charlie Culberson in at second.

Brian McCann tried to bunt to beat the shift. Corey Seager was the only one on that side and ran half a mile, grabbed the ball and threw him out.

George Springer struck out swinging.

Alex Bregman homered to left. 6-2 Dodgers.

Jose Altuve flied to deep right-center. Dodgers win 6-2.