Dodgers keep putting runners on but can't score

Bottom of the third.

Corey Seager singled to center.

Justin Turner was hit by a pitch. That's four hit batters by Lance McCullers Jr.

Cody Bellinger struck out swinging.

Yasiel Puig up.

And that's it for McCullers. Brad Peacock is coming in to pitch.

Puig flied to deep center, Seager taking third.

Joc Pederson struck out swinging.