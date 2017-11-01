latimes.com
Dodgers and Astros play decisive Game 7 tonight
Dodgers are running out of outs as Game 7 of the World Series nears the ninth inning. Astros scored all their runs in the first two innings.



Dodgers keep putting runners on but can't score

Houston Mitchell

Bottom of the third.

Corey Seager singled to center.

Justin Turner was hit by a pitch. That's four hit batters by Lance McCullers Jr.

Cody Bellinger struck out swinging.

Yasiel Puig up.

And that's it for McCullers. Brad Peacock is coming in to pitch.

Puig flied to deep center, Seager taking third.

Joc Pederson struck out swinging.

Latest updates

