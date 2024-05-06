Advertisement
Ducks

Ducks goalies coach Sudarshan Maharaj is cancer-free, a year after given low chance of survival

Ducks goalies coach Sudarshan “Sudsie” Maharaj holds a bell while standing with his wife and two daughters.
Ducks goaltender coach Sudarshan “Sudsie” Maharaj celebrates being cancer-free with his wife Yvonne, left, and daughters Katherine and Alexandra.
(Ducks)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Share

Ducks goaltender coach Sudarshan “Sudsie” Maharaj threw a party for family and friends near his home in Toronto over the weekend.

He had plenty to celebrate.

“It’s not a tradition here in Canada as much as it is in the U.S., but some people will know what it means when I do this,” Maharaj said before picking up a hand bell and ringing it several times.

His guests erupted in cheers, as many of them knew exactly what it meant.

“For those who don’t know, I saw the oncologist yesterday,” Maharaj continued, “and I was declared cancer-free.”

Even louder cheers followed, while Maharaj’s wife Yvonne picked up the bell and rang it several more times to commemorate the joyous occasion.

Advertisement

Maharaj was given a low chance of survival when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May 2023. A member of the Ducks family for more than 10 years and the team’s goalies coach since 2016, Maharaj was unable to work for most of the past season while facing such challenges as major surgery that removed his gallbladder and parts of his small intestines, pancreas and stomach, as well as 11 rounds of chemotherapy.

SANTA CLARITA, CA - APRIL 9, 2024 - - Geriatrician Dr. Gene Dorio, left, and life partner Robin Clough enjoy a light moment in the kitchen of their home in Santa Clarita on April 9, 2024. Dr. Dorio, who mostly does house calls with senior patients, has been spending most of his time taking care of Clough who has been battling papillary carcinoma cancer. After weeks of cancer treatment Clough is currently diagnosed "no cancer determined/no evidence of cancer." "To me it's like bonus days," Clough said about her recent cancer diagnosis. "I was suppose to be gone," she concluded. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

Column: A cancer survivor’s advice: research, persistence and second opinions

It’s very helpful, Robin Clough said, when, in the midst of a life-threatening medical crisis, the person you live with is a doctor who makes house calls.

April 13, 2024

He surprised the team in February with a locker room visit while the Ducks were in Toronto for a game against the Maple Leafs.

“I just wanted you guys to know it’s amazing what can happen when you focus on beating the odds,” he told the team at the time. “I was told when I got diagnosed I had a 20 to 40% chance of survival — 20 to 40%.

“Here I am.”

Maharaj returned to work on a limited basis late in the season and will be building up to working full time again over the next few months.

“It’s been an emotional year for my family and me, culminating with the incredible news that I am cancer free,” Maharaj said in a statement in which he thanked his doctors, the Ducks organization and others.

“I wouldn’t be here today without the support of my wife, Yvonne, and two daughters, Alexandra and Katherine. In many ways I am extremely lucky, beginning with having them in my life.”

Advertisement
EDMONTON, CANADA - MAY 01: The Los Angeles Kings acknowledge their goaltender David Rittich #31 as their season comes to an end after Game Five of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on May 1, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Kings

Analysis: What’s next for the Kings after another first-round NHL playoff exit?

Did interim coach Jim Hiller show enough in getting the Kings to the playoffs for general manager Rob Blake to give Hiller the permanent job?

May 2, 2024

Maharaj and fellow Ducks assistant Mike Stothers, a survivor of Stage 3 melanoma of the lymph node, were selected by the NHL to receive and donate a $25,000 grant to nonprofits raising cancer awareness in Orange County. Stothers — a special adviser to the coaches of the Ducks and their AHL affiliate, the San Diego Gulls — received his diagnosis just months before Maharaj and was able to continue to work full time this season while undergoing treatment.

“My good friend and fellow coach Mike Stothers, who is also winning his fight against cancer, reminded us all after his diagnosis that we should listen to our body and see a doctor if something feels off,” Maharaj wrote in his statement. “I did just that, and I’m alive today as a direct result. Thank you Mike, and thank you all!”

More to Read

DucksHockeyBreaking News
Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement