Not a frightful thought for this Dodgers fan: winning World Series on Halloween

Ramon Malta, a lifelong Dodgers fan who often travels to see the team, has been at all three World Series games in Houston.

Ramon Malta says he called it months ago, even before the Dodgers were playing in the postseason.

They’d make the World Series, he said. And they’d win it at home in Los Angeles on Halloween night.

Well, if it comes true, consider him a fortune teller. The Dodgers and Astros will return to Dodger Stadium to play Game 6 on Tuesday night. Halloween night.

“I’m speaking it into existence,” Malta said Sunday afternoon while standing outside Minute Maid Park in a Dodgers jersey.

Malta, an accountant from Highland Park, has come to all three games in Houston, and he traveled out of state several times this year to watch the Dodgers play. He was even at the first day of spring training in Arizona in February.

“I’m invested,” he said, laughing. “I’m 27. My whole life has been in the championship drought.”

Malta said he’s been a fan his whole life.

“In L.A., growing up, I couldn’t afford to go to a Lakers game,” he said. “It was the cheapest ticket in town. And I’m Hispanic, and the team has a strong Hispanic following."

Malta noted that Dodger Stadium has all those years of successful World Series past hanging above right field — 1988, 1981, 1965, 1963, 1959, 1955.

“There hasn’t been a year for me,” he said. “I’d like to have a year for me.”

He thinks 2017 is going to be it. And he’s already planning to be at the championship parade.

“I’m already visualizing the route to Chavez Ravine,” Malta said. “It’s a fun time to be a Dodgers fan.”