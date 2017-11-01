These Astros fans in North Hollywood are ready to celebrate

Inside El Tejano, a Tex-Mex restaurant in North Hollywood, more than two dozen Astros fans gathered to watch and cheer for their team.

Surrounded by a sea of Dodger blue, the group occasionally cheered and clapped as they watched their team take the lead in the do-or-die game. They celebrated each time their team prevented the Dodgers from scoring or for one of their favorite people, but they made sure they didn't celebrate too much.

"We know we're in enemy territory," said Ian Willoughby, 36.

Every now and then, L.A. fans responded with "Let's go, Dodgers," or the names of players.

These Astros fans are members of the L.A. Houston Sports Fans, a Facebook page devoted to, well, Houston sport teams.

Erin Salinas, 36, said the group formed three years ago to bring Houston fans together in Los Angeles and has been growing since. She became the core organizer for the group last year.

"Coming from Houston, seeing another fan you didn't know about is like finding home," Salinas said.

Becca Halpin, a 36-year-old event planner, discovered the group for Sunday's wild game in Houston.

"It's better than being at home yelling at the television," Halpin said.

During the top of fifth inning, Halpin said she's hoping for the obvious — the Astros win the World Series.

"This year with the Harvey devastation, we need this," Halpin said about the hurricane. "It's about bringing a little bit of joy."

Leading by five runs, Halpin said it was still too early to celebrate.

Petting the group's mascot, Artemis, Josh McClain, a 25-year-old who was wearing a George Springer jersey, said he's not going to be celebrating until the game is officially over.

McClain said he put his worries aside when the Astros won Game 5 and is hoping the team will win.

"It's been great a World Series," he said.

As the game continued, the group appeared shocked when the Dodgers scored a run. But by the bottom of the eighth there were only smiles with the Astros leading 5-1. Their team was just three outs from being World Series champions.

Willoughby said winning would be "everything."

"It's 36 years of watching us come close," he added. "We need this."