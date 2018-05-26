NCAA softball: Vidales’ blast helps keep Aggies alive

Tori Vidales hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning as 16th-seeded Texas A&M beat Florida 5-4 to stay alive in the best-of-three super regional in Gainesville, Fla.
It was the 64th career home run and 13th of the season for Vidalis, who had been hitless in the series.
The Aggies, who blew a two-run, seventh-inning lead in Game 1, notched their first-ever victory against Florida in Gainesville. The winner of Saturday's decisive game will advance to the Women's College World Series.
Nicole Dewitt hit a two-run double and Janell Wheaton also had two RBIs for the No. 2 seed Gators.
Oklahoma 7, Arkansas 2: Jocelyn Alo and Shay Knighten hit back-back homers in the third inning as the fourth-seeded Sooners took a 1-0 series lead against the No. 18 seed Razorbacks in Norman, Okla.
Paige Lowary allowed three hits over six innings for the two-time defending champions.
Georgia 4, Tennessee 3: Alyssa Dicarlo and Alysen Febrey hit back-to-back homers in the third as the seventh-seeded Bulldogs held on to beat the No. 10 seed Volunteers in Game 1 in Athens,
Ga.
The Volunteers pulled within 4-3 in the seventh after two walks by Mary Wilson Avant and a botched double-play attempt. But a fly ball with two outs and two runners on base ended the game.
Louisiana State 6, Florida State 5: Amanda Doyle hit a two-run double during a four-run fifth inning as the 11th-seeded Tigers beat the No. 6 seed Seminoles in Game 1 in Tallahassee, Fla..
Washington 3, Alabama 2 (9): Taylor Van Zee hit a walk-off single in the ninth inning as the sixth-seeded Huskies beat the No. 12 seed in Game 1 in Seattle.
Oregon 6, Kentucky 1: The top-seeded Ducks forced a Game 3 Saturday against the 18th-seeded Wildcats in Eugene, Ore.
Arizona State 5, South Carolina 2: Jade Gortarez hit a two-run homer and also scored on a bunt as the No. 8 seed Sun Devils cruised to a victory in the series opener in Tempe, Ariz.
NISC title
Hannah Bandimer pitched a one-hit shutout as host Loyola Marymount beat UC Riverside 5-0 to claim the National Invitational Softball Championship.