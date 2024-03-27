Prep baseball/softball roundup: Brianne Weiss strikes out 19, throws no-hitter for Orange Lutheran

Brianne Weiss of Orange Lutheran struck out 19 and threw a no-hitter in 7-0 win over Rio Mesa.

Brianne Weiss is sometimes unhittable pitching for Orange Lutheran’s softball team.

It happened again Wednesday when she threw her sixth career no-hitter and struck out 19 in a 7-0 win over Rio Mesa at the Michelle Carew tournament.

In a second game on Wednesday, Vista Murrieta defeated Orange Lutheran 5-1.

Norco 7, Gahr 4: Savannah Gonzalez had two hits and three RBIs for Norco.

Baseball

San Clemente 4, San Juan Hills 2: Mike Erspamer of San Clemente hit a walk-off two-run home run in the 10th inning to beat San Juan Hills (13-2). Tanner Kessler had three hits for San Juan Hills. Erspamer also threw six innings for San Clemente.

Calabasas 2, Newbury Park 1: AJ Seidel delivered a two-run triple in the sixth inning and Luc Olsen got the save for Calabasas.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 11, Camarillo 0: John Trainor had three hits and five pitchers combined on a one-hitter for Notre Dame.

Harvard-Westlake 4, Chaminade 1: Duncan Marsten threw six scoreless innings with nine strkeouts for Harvard-Westlake. Bryce Rainer, Cade Goldstein and Jack Laffittee each had two hits.

El Dorado 2, Murrieta Valley 0: Travis Maxwell struck out nine in five innings. AJ Frausto got the save.

Bishop Alemany 4, Riverton 2: Max Alvarez had a three-run home run for Alemany.

Corona 11, Corona Santiago 3: Anthony Murphy and Seth Hernandez hit home runs and Sam Burgess had three hits for No. 1-ranked Corona. Hernandez gave up one run in 5 2/3 innings.

Cypress 4, Canada Vauxhall 1: John Short had a two-run double to lead Cypress.

Loyola 5, Cathedral 2: James Dell’Amico had two hits and two RBIs for the Cubs.

Mater Dei 9, San Marcos 1: Brody Connors homered and Wylan Moss struck out nine in four shutout innings.

Trabuco Hills 11, Long Beach Millikan 4: Evan Hall had two hits and three RBIs for Trabuco Hills.

Oaks Christian 6, Agoura 1: Ty Hanely threw a complete game, striking out seven for Oaks Christian.

Damien 3, Upland 0: Nathan Ries threw the shutout.

Westlake 1, Thousand Oaks 0: The Warriors won in the 11th inning on an error. They know how to win in extra innings. Last season in a playoff game against South Torrance, the game had to be decided over two days after darkness stopped it after 17 innings. Westlake finally won in 19 innings. Dylan Volantis struck out 10 in seven innings. Kaden Youmans threw four scoreless innings of relief.

El Toro 6, Aliso Niguel 5: El Toro pulled out the win on an error in the ninth inning. Jarett Sabol had three hits for Aliso Niguel. Kenny Park homered for El Toro.