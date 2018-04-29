NHL playoffs: Capitals are able to hold on to lead to take Game 2 over Penguins

Holtby robbed Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel with sliding pad saves to on the way to evening the series going into Game 3 Tuesday in Pittsburgh, which could mark the return of Penguins star center Evgeni Malkin. In Malkin's third consecutive game out of the lineup with an apparent leg injury, Pittsburgh felt his absence as it failed to mount much of an offensive attack beyond the top line of Crosby, Guentzel and Hornqvist.