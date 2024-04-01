Kings can’t hold lead against Jets and suffer their third straight loss

Winnipeg’s Cole Perfetti celebrates after the Jets score past Kings goaltender Cam Talbot during the Kings’ 4-3 loss Monday night.

Cole Perfetti scored twice and Kyle Connor contributed a trio of assists as the Winnipeg Jets snapped a six-game losing skid with a 4-3 victory over the Kings on Monday.

The Jets went on the game’s first power play midway through the third period with the score tied 3-3. Perfetti fired a low shot past Kings goalie Cam Talbot two seconds after the man advantage expired.

Josh Morrissey had a goal and assist and Sean Monahan also scored for the Jets. Perfetti registered a helper on Morrissey’s second-period tally. Laurent Brossoit made 25 saves for Winnipeg.

Advertisement

Viktor Arvidsson, Kevin Fiala and Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings. Defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov had two assists and Talbot stopped 28 shots for Los Angeles.

Both sides have struggled recently, with Winnipeg going 0-5-1 heading into the match. The Kings have lost three straight.

Monday’s game was tied 1-1 after the first period and 3-3 heading into the third.

Perfetti, a healthy scratch for the past two games, flipped in a loose puck at the side of the crease to give the Jets a 1-0 lead 11:14 into the opening frame.

Arvidsson tied the score at 12:30 with a blast from high in the circle.

Fiala got the puck rolling in a four-goal second period when he recorded his 25th goal after spinning quickly and firing the puck past a screened Brossoit at 5:48.

Monahan evened the score at 2-2 at the 11:49 mark when a pass from Morrissey went in off his skate.

The Kings broke the tie just over two minutes later with Kopitar’s 26th goal of the season from the slot, but Morrissey made it 3-3 at 16:47.

Arvidsson was called for holding the stick at 11:03 of the third.

Kings forward Trevor Moore went on a short-handed breakaway, but fired wide of the net.

The Jets then went the other way and Perfetti scored his 17th at 13:05.

Up next for the Kings: host Seattle on Wednesday night.